Chargers' Tarheeb Still: Limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Still (calf) was limited in Thursday's practice.
Still logged 98 percent of the defensive snaps in last Friday's Week 1 win over the Chiefs, recording three tackles. Still split time between outside corner and in the slot against Kansas City and will likely see plenty of Jakobi Meyers on Monday night against Las Vegas if Still is able to play.
