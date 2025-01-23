Still played in 14 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 62 tackles (45 solo), including 0.5 sacks, 10 pass defenses (including three interceptions and a pick-six).

Still was selected by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He didn't play in the first three games (one of which was due to a hip injury), but he made his NFL regular-season debut against the Chiefs in Week 4. Not only was he a starter for the Bolts' first-team defense, but he was a designated starter in 12 of the 14 games he played during the regular season. Still's best performance came in Week 13 against the Falcons, when he picked off Kirk Cousins twice, the second of which he returned for a touchdown. With Asante Samuel (shoulder) and Kristian Fulton entering the offseason as unrestricted free agents, Still appears to have the inside track at the starting outside corner role for the 2025 campaign, possibly opposite fellow fifth-round rookie Cam Hart (shoulder).