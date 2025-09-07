Chargers' Tarheeb Still: Plays nearly every snap Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Still finished Friday's 27-21 win over the Chiefs with three solo tackles.
The 2024 fifth-rounder saw his role steadily increase during his rookie season and ended up starting in 12 of the 14 regular-season games in which he played. That trend continued in Friday's regular-season opener, with Still playing 60 of 61 defensive snaps while also playing five snaps on special teams. Still will be a key piece for the Chargers' secondary alongside fellow defensive backs Cam Hart, Alohi Gilman, Derwin James and Donte Jackson. Next up for the Chargers is an AFC West clash against the Raiders on Monday, Sept. 15 in Las Vegas.
More News
-
Chargers' Tarheeb Still: Major role in rookie season•
-
Chargers' Tarheeb Still: Makes six solo tackles in loss•
-
Chargers' Tarheeb Still: Two interceptions in win•
-
Chargers' Tarheeb Still: Practices in full•
-
Chargers' Tarheeb Still: Not ready to compete•
-
Chargers' Tarheeb Still: Could play Week 1•