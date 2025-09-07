Still finished Friday's 27-21 win over the Chiefs with three solo tackles.

The 2024 fifth-rounder saw his role steadily increase during his rookie season and ended up starting in 12 of the 14 regular-season games in which he played. That trend continued in Friday's regular-season opener, with Still playing 60 of 61 defensive snaps while also playing five snaps on special teams. Still will be a key piece for the Chargers' secondary alongside fellow defensive backs Cam Hart, Alohi Gilman, Derwin James and Donte Jackson. Next up for the Chargers is an AFC West clash against the Raiders on Monday, Sept. 15 in Las Vegas.