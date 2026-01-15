Still posted 53 total tackles (37 solo) and seven passes defensed over 15 regular-season games in 2025.

Still, a 2024 fifth-round pick from Maryland, saw declines in several statistical categories during his sophomore season, recording fewer total tackles (62 to 53), sacks (0.5 to 0), passes defensed (10 to seven) and interceptions (four to zero) than he did during his rookie campaign, despite playing 29 more defensive snaps in 2025. Even so, he was still a crucial part of the Chargers' secondary, finishing tied for the third-most passes defensed on the team. Heading into his third NFL season, Still is expected to remain Los Angeles' top slot corner.