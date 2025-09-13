Chargers' Tarheeb Still: Set to play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Still (calf) was a full participant at Friday's practice and is on track to play Monday versus the Raiders.
Still was limited during Thursday's practice but is back to full speed. The 2024 fifth-round pick played nearly every defensive snap in the Week 1 win over the Chiefs, when he recorded three solo tackles. Still can cover the slot and the outside and will be a key part in this divisional matchup versus TE Brock Bowers and WR Jakobi Meyers.
