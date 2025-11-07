default-cbs-image
Still (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Still is recovering from a sprained MCL that he sustained in Week 8 against the Vikings. He was unable to practice all week to draw the doubtful tag, and the 2024 fifth-rounder is trending toward missing a second straight game. Nikko Reed is poised to see more snaps at slot corner assuming Still is ruled out for Week 10.

