Still is expected to miss two-to-four weeks due to an MCL sprain that he sustained during the Chargers' Week 8 win over the Vikings on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Still sustained the injury in the second half of Thursday's game and finished with three tackles (two solo) and one pass defense. The Chargers have three more games until their bye in Week 12, so it's possible that the second-year corner is held out until Week 13 against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 30. Ja'Sir Taylor should see an increased workload on defense as the Chargers' slot cornerback for as long as Still is sideliend.