Bertolet is in line to handle kicking duties for the Chargers on Sunday against the Browns with Dustin Hopkins (quadriceps) inactive for the contest, Joe Reedy of The Associated Press reports.

Bertolet, who went undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2016, will get his long-awaited chance to make his NFL debut after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday. Unless Hopkins' quad injury proves to be a long-term concern, Bertolet may only be in store for a one-game stint as the Chargers' placekicker. Since he'll be tied to one of the NFL's better offenses, Bertolet could make for a startable option in fantasy leagues in Week 5.