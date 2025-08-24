Heinicke completed three of five passes for 31 yards in Saturday's 30-23 preseason loss to the 49ers.

Heinicke was the second Chargers quarterback into the game, notably after Trey Lance. He wasn't asked to do much-- the playcalling heavily slanted toward the run -- though Heinicke did manage to record completions of 12 and 13 yards to Oronde Gadsden and JacQuae Jackson. Saturday's usage suggests Heinicke has slipped to third on the quarterback depth chart, though that won't become entirely clear until the team's Week 1 matchup against the Chiefs.