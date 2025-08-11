Heinicke completed just one of five pass attempts for eight yards and no rushing attempts in Sunday's 27-13 preseason win over the Saints.

Starter Justin Herbert sat out for the second exhibition in a row, affording Heinicke the opportunity to make his preseason debut against New Orleans. The journeyman backup probably wishes he hadn't on this particular Sunday after completing just one pass across two offensive drives. Heinicke was the early favorite to serve as Herbert's backup come Week 1, but Trey Lance has produced touchdowns in consecutive exhibitions and could threaten for the gig. It will be interesting to see what order the two backups are rolled out against the Rams in Saturday's preseason action.