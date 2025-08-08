Heinicke will start Sunday's preseason game against the Saints, NFL.com reports.

Trey Lance started the Hall of Fame Game and played deep into the second half, with both Heinicke and Justin Herbert being held out. Heinicke will now lead the second-string offense Sunday, followed by Lance and DJ Uiagalelei working with the third/fourth units. Heinicke seems like a favorite to enter Week 1 in the backup QB role, but there's always some chance Lance could be tabbed instead. Heinicke and Lance signed similar one-year contracts this offseason.