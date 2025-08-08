Chargers' Taylor Heinicke: Scheduled for preseason start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heinicke will start Sunday's preseason game against the Saints, NFL.com reports.
Trey Lance started the Hall of Fame Game and played deep into the second half, with both Heinicke and Justin Herbert being held out. Heinicke will now lead the second-string offense Sunday, followed by Lance and DJ Uiagalelei working with the third/fourth units. Heinicke seems like a favorite to enter Week 1 in the backup QB role, but there's always some chance Lance could be tabbed instead. Heinicke and Lance signed similar one-year contracts this offseason.
More News
-
Chargers' Taylor Heinicke: Back with Bolts•
-
Chargers' Taylor Heinicke: Gets limited work as backup•
-
Chargers' Taylor Heinicke: Comes in for injured Herbert•
-
Chargers' Taylor Heinicke: Inactive as third QB•
-
Chargers' Taylor Heinicke: Joins Bolts via trade•
-
Falcons' Taylor Heinicke: Struggles in exhibition opener•