Tart (shin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.

Tart logged three limited practices heading into Week 16 versus the Cowboys, giving him a chance to play Sunday. The 28-year-old has yet to miss a game in 2025, accounting for 26 tackles (18 solo) and three pass breakups through Week 15. Should he be unavailable, Otito Ogbonnia will likely get reps on the defensive line behind Jamaree Caldwell and Da'Shawn Hand.