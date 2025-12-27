Tart (groin) is active for Saturday's matchup against the Texans.

The 28-year-old logged consecutive limited sessions to the end the Chargers' week of practice and is now ready to play in Saturday's contest. Tart is an important part of Los Angeles' defensive front, recording 28 total tackles, three passes defensed and one forced fumble over 15 appearances this season. He's expected to operate as the team's top nose tackle during the Week 17 matchup.