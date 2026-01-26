Tart and the Chargers agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million extension Monday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Tart is poised to stay with the Chargers through the 2028 campaign. He had been scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason after playing on a one-year, $5.5 million contract in 2025. The nearly 29-year-old defensive lineman played in all 17 regular-season games, totaling 32 tackles (22 solo) before adding a sack among his four tackles (three solo) in the Chargers' playoff loss.