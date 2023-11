The Chargers elevated Bynum to their active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bynum will join Los Angeles' active roster to ensure depth at wide receiver with both Keenan Allen (shoulder) and Jalen Guyton (groin) listed as questionable for Sunday's affair. The rookie wideout has yet to appear in his first NFL game after recording 1,093 receiving yards over the course of his collegiate career.