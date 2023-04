Bynum has agreed to terms with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

Bynum transferred to USC after three seasons in Washington and had 16 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown in 2022. He didn't have the same production levels at USC than he did at Washington and hasn't shown much improvement since his sophomore season. Still, Bynum is an athletic prospect with solid route running and will have the opportunity to develop his skills at the NFL level.