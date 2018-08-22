Chargers' Terrell Watson: Inks deal with Chargers
Watson signed with the Chargers on Wednesday, Ricky Henne of the team's official site reports.
Watson spent the 2017 season with Pittsburgh and saw time in 10 games. Should Watson make the 53-man roster he'll likely be of impact on special teams. The Chargers are more than comfortable with Melvin Gordon carrying the load in 2018.
