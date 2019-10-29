Chargers' Tevaughn Campbell: Achieves promotion
The Chargers activated Campbell to their 53-man roster from the practice squad Tuesday.
This will be the first NFL roster Campbell was able to crack, as he played college football for the University of Regina in Canada. Campbell played a total of 42 games in the CFL from 2015 to 2018, making 62 tackles, one sack and four interceptions in that span. He'll likely serve a depth role on defense and chip in on special teams should he see the field for the Chargers.
