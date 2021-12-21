The Chargers placed Campbell on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
According to Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, head coach Brandon Staley labeled Campbell as day-to-day, which would seem to suggest that the 28-year-old cornerback is on the list as a vaccinated player that tested positive for the virus. Per the NFL's new COVID-19 protocols, Campbell will be eligible to rejoin the team as soon as he's deemed to be asymptomatic. Campbell thus has an outside shot of gaining clearance prior to Sunday's game against the Texans. He's appeared in all 14 of the Chargers' games to date, logging 40 tackles, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles.