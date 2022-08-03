Campbell (undisclosed) didn't practice Wednesday, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Coach Brandon Staley said Campbell is dealing with a "soft tissue" injury and suggested he's day-to-day. The 29-year-old corner appeared in 16 games and recorded 40 tackles in 2021 and figures to provide depth to an already-strong Chargers secondary once he returns.
