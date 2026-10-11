The Chargers signed Wease off the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

The Chargers are thin at wide receiver ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, given that both Quentin Johnston (chest) and Brenen Thompson (quadriceps) are ruled out while Ladd McConkey (foot) is listed as questionable despite not practicing all week. If McConkey is not cleared to play, then Wease would step into the WR4 role behind Tre' Harris, Marquez Valdes-Stantling and Derius Davis. Wease joined the Chargers' practice squad in early September after failing to make the Dolphins' 53-man roster at the end of training camp in late August.