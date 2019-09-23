Chargers' Thomas Davis: Continues to lead team in tackles
Davis recorded seven tackles and a half sack in the 27-20 loss Sunday to the Texans.
Any concerns about Davis' production with the return of Denzel Perryman and Jatavis Brown should be put to bed, as the 36-year-old once again played every snap at linebacker. It's a bit astounding to see Davis so productive at his age, but it's clear the Chargers think highly of the veteran given his crucial role on defense. In the past six seasons with the Panthers in which Davis has played 15 or more games, the middle linebacker has recorded at least 2.5 sacks in all but one of those campaigns, so it's not impossible to suggest his sack figures could get better too, particularly with the amount of snaps he sees on a consistent basis.
