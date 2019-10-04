Chargers' Thomas Davis: Deemed questionable
Davis (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Davis was able to practice in a limited fashion this week, so he'll likely be a true game-time decision. The 36-year-old played every defensive snap over the first three weeks, recording 34 tackles, and he added another four stops in limited action Week 4. Expect Davis' status to be settled when inactives are released Sunday at 2:35 p.m. ET.
