Davis finished the 2019 season with 112 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.

It was a banner year for the 36-year-old, as Davis put together his best tackle numbers since 2013 and played in all 16 games for the first time since 2016. Davis signed a two-year contract with the Chargers this past offseason, and considering the veteran linebacker indicated he'd like to come back for his 14th professional season, it'd be a surprise to see the team move away from their surprisingly productive elder statesmen.

