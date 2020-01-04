Chargers' Thomas Davis: Excellent rebound season
Davis finished the 2019 season with 112 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.
It was a banner year for the 36-year-old, as Davis put together his best tackle numbers since 2013 and played in all 16 games for the first time since 2016. Davis signed a two-year contract with the Chargers this past offseason, and considering the veteran linebacker indicated he'd like to come back for his 14th professional season, it'd be a surprise to see the team move away from their surprisingly productive elder statesmen.
More News
-
Chargers' Thomas Davis: Makes five stops in loss•
-
Chargers' Thomas Davis: Intends to play in 2020•
-
Chargers' Thomas Davis: Notches six tackles in win•
-
Chargers' Thomas Davis: Back at full speed•
-
Chargers' Thomas Davis: Limited to start week•
-
Chargers' Thomas Davis: Hits double digits in tackles again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.