Play

Davis (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Matthews played every snap over the first three weeks but logged only 71 percent of the workload in a blowout win over the Chargers in Week 4. Without knowing when this injury occurred, it's tough to tell if his status for Sunday's game versus the Broncos is in jeopardy. Davis can't be replaced on the Chargers' defense as he leads the team with 38 tackles, but a mix of Jatavis Brown and Uchenna Nwosu figure to slot in if he can't go.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories