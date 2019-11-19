Chargers' Thomas Davis: Hits double digits in tackles again
Davis piled together 12 tackles (six solo) in the 24-17 loss Monday to the Chiefs.
Davis now has back-to-back games in which he's recorded 10 or more tackles; a feat the veteran accomplished during the first two weeks of the season as well. Unlike Davis' first double-digit tackling spree, Denzel Perryman and Jatavis Brown were both healthy and active Monday, with the duo even collecting a combined 10 tackles on their own. Suffice to say, Davis appears to be trending must-own territory in IDP leagues, and should be a valuable option against the run-heavy Broncos following the team's Week 12 bye.
