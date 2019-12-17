Chargers' Thomas Davis: Intends to play in 2020
Thomas recorded six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Vikings.
That's now the seventh time in Davis' 13-year career that the linebacker has recorded 100 or more tackles in a season. Davis intends to play in 2020 according to ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams, although it's possible the veteran linebacker might ultimately come back on a reduced contract considering he's slated to count $5.25 million against the cap next season.
