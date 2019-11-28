Chargers' Thomas Davis: Limited to start week
Davis (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Davis wasn't listed with an injury tag when he entered Los Angeles' bye week, but he's emerged nursing a knee issue. The veteran linebacker will have two more opportunities to up his level of participation ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Broncos.
