Davis recorded five tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Raiders.

Davis has logged five or six tackles in all four of the Chargers' games since their Week 12 bye. If he can get 12 more in the final week of the year at Kansas City, he'll reach a new career high in his age-36 season.

