Chargers' Thomas Davis: Only nabs four tackles
Davis recorded four tackles (one solo) and a half-sack in the 30-10 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.
Perhaps it was do to game script, but Davis played by far his fewest amount of snaps in 2019 to date, giving more time to Denzel Perryman before he left the game with a concussion. Considering Perryman's extensive injury history, the veteran linebacker will likely have a considerable role in Week 5 against a run-heavy Broncos' offensive attack.
