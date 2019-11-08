Play

Davis recorded 11 tackles (six solo) in Thursday's 26-24 loss to the Raiders.

Denzel Perryman (knee) was active for this outing but didn't play, and Davis answered the call with his highest tackle count since Week 2 against the Lions. He comfortably leads the Chargers with 78 stops through 10 games, putting him on pace for his first 100-tackle season since 2016.

