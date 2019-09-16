Thomas compiled 12 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Lions.

Through two weeks, Davis now leads the NFL in tackles with 26. Needless to say, the veteran has been a major boon for earlier IDP investors, and he's one of just three Chargers players who've been on the field for every defensive snap thus far.

