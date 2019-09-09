Thomas piled together 14 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's overtime win over the Colts.

While the long-toothed linebacker piled together a team-leading 14 tackles, the Chargers defense was once again gashed by the opposition's running game, with Marlon Mack and company totaling 203 rushing yards. Despite a plethora of options behind him, the 36-year-old wound up playing all 63 defensive snaps Sunday, completely overshadowing Denzel Perryman (ankle), who played just a single special teams snap despite being ruled active prior to kick-off. The Chargers re-signed Perryman to a two-year deal in the offseason so it'd be a surprise to see him phased out entirely, but this is certainly an interesting development for Davis, who failed to record 100 or more tackles in each of his final two seasons with the Panthers.

