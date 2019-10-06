Chargers' Thomas Davis: Shakes off injury
Davis (groin) is active for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
Davis will avoid missing his first game of the season. He was a limited participant in practice all week, so it's unclear if the 36-year-old will have a decreased snap count after playing every defensive snap over the first three weeks.
