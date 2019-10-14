Chargers' Thomas Davis: Tallies seven tackles
Davis registered seven tackles including one for a loss in the 24-17 loss Sunday to the Steelers.
The return of Denzel Perryman has cut into Davis' workload, as the ageless veteran has lost about 20 snaps per game compared to the opening three games to the season. As a result, Davis has completely fallen off the league leaders in tackles, picking up just 14 in Weeks 4-6 compared to 34 in the prior three weeks, relegating the 36-year-old to an IDP afterthought.
