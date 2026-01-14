The Chargers signed Yassmin to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Yassmin spent the entire 2025 season on the Chargers' practice squad after initially being cut from the roster at the end of training camp. He has yet to appear in a regular-season game since entering the league in May of 2024 as an undrafted free agent. Yassmin will be a member of the Chargers' 90-man roster once the offseason begins, which will allow him to participate in OTAs and minicamp and make a positive impression with the coaching staff before training camp commences in July.