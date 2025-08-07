Chargers' Thomas Yassmin: Signs with Chargers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yassmin signed a deal with the Chargers on Thursday, the team announced.
The tight end from Australia joins the team as part of the league's International Player Pathway training program to further develop his skills. The 25-year-old spent last season on the Broncos' practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January. Yassmin will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster as preseason gets started.