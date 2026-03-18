Jefferson is re-signing with the Chargers on a one-year, $2 million contract, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Jefferson, who turned 34 in January, suited up for 13 regular-season games with Los Angeles in 2025, totaling 57 tackles (37 solo) and seven passes defensed, including four interceptions. The experienced veteran figures to reprise a depth role behind starting safeties Derwin James and Elijah Molden again during the 2026 campaign.