Chargers' Tony Jefferson: Back with Bolts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jefferson is re-signing with the Chargers on a one-year, $2 million contract, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Jefferson, who turned 34 in January, suited up for 13 regular-season games with Los Angeles in 2025, totaling 57 tackles (37 solo) and seven passes defensed, including four interceptions. The experienced veteran figures to reprise a depth role behind starting safeties Derwin James and Elijah Molden again during the 2026 campaign.
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