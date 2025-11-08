Chargers' Tony Jefferson: Cleared to suit up in Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jefferson (hamstring) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup versus the Steelers, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Jefferson hurt his hamstring against the Vikings in Week 8. After sitting out this past Sunday's win against the Titans, the veteran defensive back logged limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday this week. Jefferson is thus set to return to action Sunday.
