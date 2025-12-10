Jefferson recorded five tackles (five solo) and an interception during Monday's 22-19 win versus the Eagles.

Jefferson recorded an interception for the second straight game in Week 14, this time catching a red-zone pass that was tipped up by 2024 fifth-rounder Cam Hart to clinch a Chargers win in overtime. His role in Week 15 at Kansas City may largely depend on the health of teammate Elijah Molden (hamstring).