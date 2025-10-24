Chargers' Tony Jefferson: Has hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jefferson (hamstring) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Vikings.
The safety did not record a stat before leaving the contest. Jefferson entered the game after Derwin James exited with an ankle issue during the first quarter. RJ Mickens and Kendall Williamson are the other backup safeties on Los Angeles' active roster.
