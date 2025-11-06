Chargers' Tony Jefferson: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jefferson (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Jefferson was able to return to practice after missing all three of the team's sessions last week and their 27-20 win over the Titans due to a hamstring injury. The safety will have two more opportunities to log a full practice prior to Sunday night's contest against the Steelers.
More News
-
Chargers' Tony Jefferson: Ruled out for Week 9•
-
Chargers' Tony Jefferson: No practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Tony Jefferson: Has hamstring injury•
-
Chargers' Tony Jefferson: Registers five tackles Sunday•
-
Chargers' Tony Jefferson: Signed to active roster•
-
Chargers' Tony Jefferson: Decides to play again in 2025•