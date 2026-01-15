Jefferson recorded 57 total tackles (37 solo) and seven passes defensed, including four interceptions, across 13 regular-season games in 2025.

The 33-year-old hadn't been a regular member of a first-team defense since the 2019 season, but he started eight of the 13 regular-season games in which he appeared this year. Jefferson posted career highs in passes defensed and interceptions while also recording his most tackles since the 2018 campaign with the Ravens. Having signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason, Jefferson is set to become a free agent and will likely find work with a team in need of secondary depth ahead of the 2026 season.