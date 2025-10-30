Chargers' Tony Jefferson: No practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jefferson (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.
Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday's win over the Vikings and remained sidelined to begin prep for the team's Week 9 matchup against the Titans. That's a bad sign for his availability, though he still has two days to increase his activity.
