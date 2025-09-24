Jefferson finished with five tackles (three solo) and a defensed pass in Sunday's 23-20 Week 3 win over Denver.

Jefferson finished second in tackles for Los Angeles, with one of his stops coming on special teams. The veteran defensive back logged 43 of the Chargers' 52 defensive snaps in the victory, and he's taken on a big role since signing with the team off the practice squad Sept. 18. Through two games, Jefferson has posted 10 tackles and three defensed passes, including one interception.