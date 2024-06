The Chargers signed Jefferson to a contract Friday.

Jefferson spent last season working as a scouting intern with the Ravens, but he is coming out of retirement to get back on the field. The defensive back last played for the Giants in 2022, when he recorded 23 tackles (16 solo) and one defensed pass over nine contests. Jefferson isn't guaranteed to make Los Angeles' roster, but he'll have a chance to compete during training camp for what would likely be a depth role in the team's secondary.