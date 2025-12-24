Jefferson accumulated eight tackles (four solo) during the Chargers' 34-17 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Jefferson ended up leading the Chargers with a season-high eight tackles during Sunday's victory. Across the four games since the Chargers' Week 12 bye, the veteran safety has accumulated 21 tackles (14 solo) and three pass defenses (two interceptions). Jefferson will look to add to his tackling total against the Texans on Saturday.