Chargers' Tony Jefferson: Season-high eight stops Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jefferson accumulated eight tackles (four solo) during the Chargers' 34-17 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.
Jefferson ended up leading the Chargers with a season-high eight tackles during Sunday's victory. Across the four games since the Chargers' Week 12 bye, the veteran safety has accumulated 21 tackles (14 solo) and three pass defenses (two interceptions). Jefferson will look to add to his tackling total against the Texans on Saturday.
More News
-
Chargers' Tony Jefferson: Gets another pick Monday•
-
Chargers' Tony Jefferson: Cleared to suit up in Week 10•
-
Chargers' Tony Jefferson: Limited to open week•
-
Chargers' Tony Jefferson: Ruled out for Week 9•
-
Chargers' Tony Jefferson: No practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Tony Jefferson: Has hamstring injury•