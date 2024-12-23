Jefferson logged seven tackles (four solo) during the Chargers' 34-27 win over the Broncos this past Thursday.

Jefferson ended up playing 100 percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps this past Thursday due to Elijah Molden (knee) being inactive and backup free safety Marcus Maye suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter. Jefferson ended up finishing with the second-most tackles on the Chargers behind Daiyan Henley (10). Jefferson would be slated to start at free safety against the Patriots on Saturday, Dec. 28 if both Molden and Maye are unable to play.