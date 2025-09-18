Chargers' Tony Jefferson: Signed to active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers signed Jefferson off the practice squad Thursday.
Jefferson was elevated ahead of Week 2 and actually started Monday night's game against the Raiders, recording five tackles (three solo) and two pass breakups, including one interception, in the Chargers' 20-9 victory.
