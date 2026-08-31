Jefferson will be a member of the Chargers' initial 53-man roster, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jefferson will ultimately stick around with the Chargers after it was reported that he was released earlier in the day. The team opened up a pair of roster spots by making some trades Sunday, so the safety won't have to pack his bags anymore. Jefferson played in 13 regular-season contests with Los Angeles last season, compiling 57 total tackles (37 solo) and seven passes defensed, including a career-high four interceptions.